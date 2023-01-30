Real Madrid was left frustrated by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro in a 0-0 draw, leaving Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga. Despite their best efforts, the reigning champions couldn’t find the back of the net, with Remiro making a string of fine saves to keep third-place La Real in the race for the title.

Vinicius Junior had multiple opportunities to score, but Remiro’s impressive performance kept Madrid from closing the gap on Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s side played well, but their efforts went unrewarded.

The draw is a mixed start to 2023 for Real Madrid, who now find themselves further behind Barcelona in the league. They have also lost to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final but have reached the Copa del Rey semis with an extra-time win over Atletico Madrid.

Despite the result, Ancelotti was optimistic, calling it “one of the best games” the team has played this season. He acknowledged that Barcelona is doing well, but reminded reporters that the season is long and that the team has made progress in all areas, including defense, attack, and physical fitness.

Earlier, Saul Niguez’s goal was the difference for Atletico Madrid as they secured a 1-0 win against Osasuna and held onto fourth place. With their elimination from the Champions League and Copa del Rey, and a 13-point gap from La Liga leaders Barcelona, Atletico’s focus for the second half of the season is to secure Champions League qualification.

Atletico Madrid were left frustrated after their elimination from the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, but they bounced back with a narrow victory against Osasuna. Substitute Saul Niguez, who is no longer a crucial player for Diego Simeone, scored the winning goal for the Rojiblancos after 74 minutes. Saul reached Rodrigo De Paul’s lobbed pass and finished with precision, helping Atletico secure the victory at El Sadar.

Aspas and Larin Secure Wins for Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas scored the only goal of the match to help his team earn a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, Canadian debutant Cyle Larin’s 90th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win for Real Valladolid against Valencia, moving the team one point above the relegation zone. Atletico Madrid’s coach, Diego Simeone, emphasized the club’s mentality to never give up, always stand up in adverse situations, and always be motivated to play for Atletico.

