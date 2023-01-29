This Sunday, the Bengals will face the Chiefs in a highly-anticipated rematch of the 2022 conference championship game. Last year, Cincinnati came out on top, with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way to a Super Bowl appearance. Now, the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will aim for revenge. Detail about Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship in this article below.

Joe Burrow Leads the Bengals to a Stunning Win in Buffalo

Last weekend, the Bengals dominated the Bills from start to finish, with Burrow showing his top form despite playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line. This performance further solidifies Cincinnati’s position among the NFL’s elite teams, having beaten both Buffalo and Kansas City this season.

Cincinnati Proves They’re Among the NFL’s Elite Teams

While many experts had the Bills or Chiefs as the top AFC team during the regular season, the Bengals have proven themselves as a formidable force. They will head into the 2023 AFC Championship with confidence and a chance to repeat their success from last year.

Mahomes’ Health Status for the AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs advanced to the championship game by defeating the Jaguars last weekend, 27-20. However, the big question surrounding the team is the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter. Despite sitting out for one drive, he returned to the game, but wasn’t at his best. Despite this, Mahomes has declared that he “will play” in Sunday’s championship game, but may be hindered by his injury.

Fifth Consecutive Conference Championship for the Chiefs

The Chiefs will be making their fifth consecutive conference championship appearance under head coach Andy Reid. They’ll be striving to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

Mahomes and the Chiefs Aim for the Super Bowl

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will aim to secure a spot in football’s biggest game. Despite Mahomes’ health concerns, the team remains a formidable force and will be a tough opponent for the Bengals.

Can Burrow Lead the Bengals to Another Victory?

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will lead his team into Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to repeat their memorable victory from last year’s conference championship. The Bengals have proven to be a top-performing team this season and will be a force to be reckoned with on Sunday.

Everything You Need to Know to Watch the AFC Championship

Here’s what you need to know to catch the action of the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game. Tune in to the designated TV channel at the scheduled time to see who will advance to the Super Bowl. Don’t miss this highly-anticipated showdown between two elite NFL teams.

TV Information for Chiefs vs. Bengals

National TV channel: CBS

Kansas City TV channel: KCTV5

Cincinnati TV channel: WKRC-TV

Canadian TV channel: CTV

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call. It can also be streamed live on Paramount+ or fuboTV with a free trial, or with a subscription to DAZN in Canada.

Start Time for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT)

The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local time). Temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild-card round: Jan. 14-16

Divisional round: Jan. 21-22

Conference championships: Jan. 29

Super Bowl 57: Feb. 12

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Feb. 12 with Fox carrying the broadcast and live streams available on FoxSports.com and fuboTV.

