ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday by a local court in Islamabad. Further Sessions The PTI chief’s criminal case is being heard by Judge Zafar Iqbal, who announced the indictment’s date as February 7.

The judge made the orders after the PTI leader neglected to show up for today’s session despite being summoned.

The judge questioned Khan’s attorney Ali Bukhari about his client’s power of attorney at the beginning of the session.

However, the attorney for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) argued in court that a power of attorney cannot be presented until Imran Khan appears in person, and he requested the judge to order the former prime minister’s detention.

Bukhari informed the judge that they had already presented their client’s medical certification. He further mentioned that top PTI counsel Barrister Ali Gohar would be arriving at the court in five minutes.

The court then ruled that Bukhari must turn in the power of attorney by today.

However, the attorney for the ECP reminded the court that until surety bonds were provided to ensure the PTI chief’s attendance in court, Khan’s attorney was unable to file the power of attorney.

The ECP attorney then requested that the court issue an arrest warrant for the PTI leader for failing to show up for court.

PTI chairman was ordered to produce surety bonds in the amount of Rs 20,000 to assure his attendance at the upcoming hearing, but the court nonetheless rejected the commission’s plea.

Disqualification

The former prime minister was declared ineligible by the ECP in November of last year, and the PTI leader was declared to no longer be a member of the National Assembly in a unanimous decision in the Toshakana reference.

According to Article 63(1) of the Constitution, the PTI leader was found to have produced a fraudulent affidavit (p).

The ECP ruled that Khan had engaged in “corrupt practises” as defined by Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, as a result of his “false assertions and inaccurate declarations.”

It further stated that the offence was criminal in accordance with Section 174 of the Elections Act of 2017, and it ordered legal action and further investigation in accordance with Section 190(2) of the Elections Act.