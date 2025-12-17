We have suffered a lot in the fight against terrorism: Khalid Chishti, PPP believes in democracy: Shahida Rahmani, No one can look at Pakistan with a dirty eye: Osama Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, PTI founder’s sons should be allowed to meet him, things are not going well for PTI and the government.

Defense analyst Air Commodore (retd) Khalid Chishti said I told you about the magazine report six months ago, the report says that we shot down six Indian Rafale jets, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, India has failed in every field and lies, Modi is hiding his face from the world, India is no longer being heard in the world, we have suffered a lot in the fight against terrorism, Turkey held talks in Qatar but no results were achieved, terrorists have no religion, the entire world must unite to eliminate terrorism, India should apologize to the nation after the defeat, the people of India are asking Modi where our trophy is, the sooner India admits its mistake, the sooner the world will forget it, India’s narrative has been spread all over the world.

MNA PPP Shahida Rahmani said the Afghan government has closed the doors of education to girls, the Afghan government wants to bring its own so-called religion, they use religion and incite terrorism, PTI founder’s children have no involvement in Pakistani politics, PTI has failed in every field, PPP’s example is in front of everyone, PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, Benazir Bhutto was martyred but our journey did not stop, PPP will continue to make sacrifices for democracy, Founder’s sister gave interview to Indian channel, Founder’s sister spews venom against Pakistan during interview, more than half of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people come to Sindh for treatment, PTI members were not ready for talks with anyone during their tenure, we have repeatedly invited them to negotiations, but PTI people are not ready for talks with anyone, If they had not boycotted these meetings, democracy would not have been harmed, we know who won the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government uses all its resources to attack the federation, when Shaheed Bhutto took power, Pakistan was divided, PTI founder is being provided with all facilities in jail, the founder of PTI imprisoned our leadership during his tenure, we were not allowed to meet with our leadership, PTI founder has been punished by the courts, Governor’s rule is part of the constitution, If it seems like Governor’s rule, there is nothing wrong with it, PPP believes in democracy.

MNA PTI Osama Hamza said Armed forces inflicted a crushing defeat on India, this is an honor for the entire Pakistani nation, no one can look at Pakistan with a dirty eye, India attacked Pakistan on false charges, thank God we defeated India, we have destroyed India’s pride, despite difficult circumstances, the entire nation stands with the founder, Pakistani history is witness that we put our benefactors in jail, our workers are being oppressed, there is no such thing as democracy in the country, PPP has ruined Sindh, they are passing amendments every day, we all have to play our part together for the betterment of Pakistan, when the founder went to jail, he made Barrister Gohar the chairman of the party instead of his own, we will fight for our struggle until the end, the party will accept whatever decision Mahmood Achakzai makes, this founder is not meeting his sisters with PTI, even after wars, negotiations happen, come and sit with us for negotiations, growth in the country is decreasing day by day, Founder’s sister reunited with Osama Hamza after two months, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had luxury facilities, PTI founder united the entire nation, talking about violence all the time is not right, the entire nation stands with the armed forces, they are not giving us access to our leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stands with PTI and will remain so.