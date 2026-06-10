US President Donald Trump has made a very strong statement against Iran, claiming that the Iranian army has been completely destroyed and is no longer able to demonstrate power in the region like in the past.

According to the World News Agency, US President Trump said this in a statement released on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added that Iran’s army is completely destroyed, while a large part of its navy and air force practically do not exist. Iran has been completely defeated and is limited to statements.

Trump added that Iran wasted a lot of time negotiating an agreement that could have been very beneficial for it, but now the situation has changed and they will have to pay the price for this delay.

The US President called Iran a bully of the Middle East and said that its era is now over.

It should be remembered that on Monday night, a US military Apache helicopter on routine patrol in the Strait of Hormuz crashed and sank, which President Trump blamed on Iran and announced a strong response.

In response, the US military targeted targets in the eastern regions of Iran’s Hormuzgan province, Sirek, Qeshm Island and around Bandar Abbas.

According to Iranian state media, two water storage tanks located in the Bamani area of ​​Sirek came under attack, as a result of which the supply of drinking water to the local population was suspended.

Later, Iran also attacked US military bases in the region. Videos of these missile attacks were also circulated on social media.