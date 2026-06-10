Pakistani showbiz industry’s leading actress Mahira Khan met with the British King Charles at a British Asian Trust event held in London.

While talking to the media on the occasion of the event held in London, Mahira Khan also mentioned her meeting with the British King Charles during the event. According to Mahira Khan, she had a very pleasant and meaningful conversation with King Charles, in which she discussed the ongoing social and welfare activities with the British Asian Trust.

Mahira Khan said that King Charles expressed special interest in her social work and also thanked her. According to the actress, King Charles is a good-natured and inspiring personality, who is deeply interested in various social projects and welfare activities.

She added that King Charles was constantly trying to find out from her how various projects were progressing and what activities she was involved in in the social sector. According to Mahira Khan, the meeting proved to be a memorable experience for her, in which important topics such as mental health and social welfare were discussed.

Mahira also said that mental illnesses should be taken seriously like other physical illnesses. She said that issues like harassment and violence in the society are worrying and a change in collective thinking is essential to eliminate them. She also stressed that those who break the law and those involved in violence should be made an example of so that a positive message is sent to the society.