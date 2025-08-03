islamabad :A police constable was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a police checkpost in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu district late in the wee hours of Sunday.According to police sources, heavily armed militants launched an assault on the Fateh Khel police post using sophisticated weapons. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Constable Niaz embraced martyrdom while three other policemen — identified as Munir, Saudad and Mufti Mahmood — were injured.

The police responded promptly and effectively, killing three terrorists in the retaliatory firing. Security forces later launched a search operation in the surrounding area to trace any remaining attackers or accomplices.DIG Bannu, while speaking to the media, said the police force remains resolute in the face of such cowardly attacks. “Our men are on the frontlines against terrorism and know how to respond to the enemy. These attacks will not demoralise us,” he said.

The bodies of the slain militants were shifted to a local hospital for identification, while the injured policemen were moved to a medical facility for treatment. The area remains cordoned off as investigations continue.