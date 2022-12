SHEIKHUPURA: On Wednesday, unidentified gunmen opened fire in a neighbourhood in Sheikhupura, injuring PML-N leader Tariq Khokhar.

According to police, Khokar, the general secretary of the PML-N branch in Ferozewala, was taken to a nearby hospital. As per early police inquiry, two motorcycle riders approached Khokar and fired four shots.

The shooting’s cause is yet unknown, according to the police, who also stated that raids are being carried out to apprehend the individuals who fled.