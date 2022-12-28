Misbah-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, praised Shahid Afridi, the chairman of the Men’s Interim Selection Committee, for choosing three young players for the Pakistan Test team on Tuesday.

“Very commendable initiative by Shahid Afridi and the interim selection committee to attract youth in lengthier format of the game in the era of T20 and T10,” the 48-year-old wrote in a tweet.

The most important format for children’s development is red ball cricket, which this will surely encourage them to play. Arafat Minhas, Basit Ali, and Mohammad Zeeshan were three outstanding young people who the selection committee earlier on Tuesday named to the Test team in order to provide them exposure to and experience playing abroad.

Arafat Minhas, who scored 178 runs and claimed nine wickets for the Gwadar Sharks in the Pakistan Junior League, was voted best all-arounder while Basit Ali, who scored the most runs (379) for the Bahawalpur Royals, was named player and best batter. He took part in the U19 series in Multan against Bangladesh in November.