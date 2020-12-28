Building firm ties, in terms of friendship and enhanced partnership with iron brother China will remain top priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy in the year 2021, says the leading diplomat of country.

Speaking to media in a briefing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi highlighted that iron brother China has been ‘a permanent special part’ of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“China is our great friend. We already have very close ties but we will try to make it even more fruitful in 2021. China is always on our top priorities list. This trend will never change. Every year, we (Pakistan and China) will only enhance cooperation,” he said.

According to the sources, the Foreign Minister (FM) said, during the last decades, Pakistan and China had enhanced firm ties mutually in grounds of not only diplomacy, strategy but also in the business sector.

“We are already cooperating in all sectors. In 2021, we will try to enhance trade relations and try to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on time,” he added further.Petroleum products price likely to be scaled up from Jan 1

FM said the whole country was united on enhancing Pakistan-China relations. “On China (ties), the whole country is one unit. There is never any question about it. All parties have the same point of view and all of them want to see the two Iron Brothers grow together,” he conveyed.

In a couple of recent years, Pakistan-China ties witnessed a qualitative transformation as the bilateral ties expanded from defence to the economic sphere.

Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors is blooming due to mutual cooperation under the framework of CPEC as China’s investments in Pakistan is rising. Expanded avenues of bilateral cooperation have led to the emergence of new dynamics in bilateral relations.

With increased inter-dependence, both countries are also navigating major power international politics.

Beijing and Islamabad have increased their coordination for peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as at the multilateral forums including the United Nations (UN) and Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).Opposition parties to participate in Senate elections, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan-China relations have remained for decades despite monumental shifts and transformations in the geostrategic landscape of South Asia.

Islamabad-Beijing ties have continued their strategic plan and stability due to the correspondence of mutual interests and trust.

Both countries also established strong strategic coordination and managed to overcome issues in the regional security environments and at multilateral forums with the beginning of development work under CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).