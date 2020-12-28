Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that “unarmed Kashmiri youth are being subjected to state terrorism in fake encounters” in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The foreign minister was referring to a recent case filed in an Indian court, wherein an army captain and his two accomplices had killed three local labourers and called them as ‘militants’ in the charge sheet.

The minister said that these young Kashmiris are being presented as terrorists and fake cases are registered against them to misguide the world.

Earlier, Qureshi had said that India was conspiring to destabilise Pakistan as the government has solid evidence of Indian involvement in patronizing terrorists and other banned organisations in order to create unrest in Pakistan.

He had expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Union Council Multaniwala.

On November 14, during a joint Press Conference with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the government had informed the international community about the involvement of India in terror activities by sharing dossier.

FM Qureshi had said that India had earmarked billions of rupees to damage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Similarly, the FM had added that India was also sabotaging the peace process in Afghanistan.

“Disinfo Lab had exposed India’s conspiracies also. Due to inhuman measures by the Modi government, the voices are also being heard against the fascist regime from inside India,” he had said.

FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan was taking practical as well as diplomatic steps to foil conspiracies of the enemy. Armed Forces were successfully abolishing the menace of terrorism, he had added.