We have never declared Afghanistan an enemy: Ijaz Mahmood, We will eradicate terrorists:

Kanwar Dilshad, Saudi Arabia has better relations with Pakistan: Ghulam Rasool Baloch.

By Staff Reporter



ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi

while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, everyone knows the history of the Taliban, If

Afghanistan has no enemies, then who will they call them? Pakistan’s enmity with India will

remain.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said we had high hopes for the new government of

Afghanistan, we have given India the worst defeat, India has never been a neighbor of

Afghanistan, Afghanistan has never kept its promises, India is committing terrorism by sitting in

Afghanistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached a ceasefire, Pakistan and Afghanistan are

holding talks, Afghan delegation remained in contact with Kabul during negotiations, Afghan

delegation is showing stubbornness in talks, Afghan delegation is showing stubbornness

because of India, Pakistan demands that there be no infiltration from Afghanistan, we want

peace in Afghanistan, we do not want war with Afghanistan, but this should not be considered

our weakness, if Afghanistan does not listen, we will give a befitting reply: India is our eternal

enemy, we have never declared Afghanistan an enemy, we must secure our borders, even

Afghanistan cannot stop our water, the Afghan gang is not sincere even with its own people,

Afghans are enemies of their own people, whoever speaks in the same language will have to

respond in the same way, China also wants peace to be established in Afghanistan, We should

not have gone to Qatar for negotiations, Afghanistan-Pakistan talks have failed so far, China

must be included in the negotiations, Pakistan has never taken action in Afghanistan before,

most of the Afghan population is stuck in Pakistan for employment, Pakistan has not said

anything to Afghans who are legally residing in Pakistan, We value the Afghan people, Pakistan

is in talks with Afghanistan, Pakistan is a friend of peace with Afghanistan, We are holding talks

for the sake of peace, India suffered a lot in the war.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad said Afghanistan has a huge problem,

Afghans maintain their traditions, Field Marshal has taught Afghanistan a good lesson, Pakistan

has given a befitting reply to Afghanistan, Turkey is a very good friend of Pakistan, China must

be brought into the mix for improvement in Afghanistan, Afghanistan agrees with China, we

have no trust in America, There is instability in Pakistan at the moment, there is instability in

the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the moment, politicians have to stand on one

point,Afghanistan’s history is full of looting, Afghanistan looted India, China should be included

in Afghanistan and its help should be sought, Pakistan and Afghanistan must open their

borders, we will eradicate terrorists, The people of Afghanistan stand with Pakistan, there is

only one group occupying Afghanistan, Pakistan has done a great service to Afghanistan.

Former ambassador Ghulam Rasool Baloch said the people of Afghanistan are part of us, a

militant group is occupying Afghanistan, a group is fighting against Pakistan in Afghanistan,

Afghanistan wants to unite anti-Pakistan forces, Pakistan faces many adversaries, we will never

forget the Peshawar incident, Afghanistan is a group of people who have forgotten their

feelings, taliban group and Israel supported India, our army is capable of responding to any kind

of threat, China knows what to do with the Taliban, China doesn’t make big mistakes, they do

their job silently, Saudi Arabia has better relations with Pakistan, an attack on one country will

be considered an attack on another country, we have complete confidence in Turkey, Turkey is

only talking about peace, No one can cross our red line.