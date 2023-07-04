Snow blindness has left Asif Bhatti, an Islamabad-based climber and lecturer, trapped on Nanga Parbat.

Bhatti is stuck at C4, which is at an altitude of between 7,500 and 8,000 metres, because he is unable to descend on his own.

A team of climbers from the Karakorum expedition is preparing to go on a rescue mission to help him at Shimshal. They are currently being transported to the upper camps by helicopter.

The 8,126-meter summit has earned the nickname “Killer Mountain” due to its high death toll.

In addition to the risk of avalanches, storms, and unstable glaciers, the peak has a difficult ascent.