Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad has made a new revelation regarding the increasing price of chicken.

According to DC Quetta, several poultry farm owners in the city send money to unregistered dealers in Punjab to purchase chickens and sell them at exorbitant prices.

Decision to ban the export of chicks to reduce the price of chicken meat

He said that due to illegal poaching, the price of chicken has increased to Rs 840 per kg.

Sources say that Deputy Commissioner Quetta has sent letters to FIA and FBR to take legal action against poultry farm owners.

It should be noted that the price of chicken meat in the country is more than 750 rupees per kg.