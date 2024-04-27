The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Waqar Younis, has named the cricketer included in his Pakistani squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in June this year.

Waqar Younis, who has represented the Green Shirts in 349 international matches, was commentating on the T20 series between Pakistan and New Zealand when he was asked which players he would pick for the World Cup.

“If these players are fit, my squad will consist of three openers with Babar Azam, Saeem Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan also need to go to the World Cup,” he said.

“Then, of course, you have Azam Khan, if you have two wicketkeepers, he should be in the team, Iftikhar Ahmed should be in the team,” Waqar said.

The former captain added, “Shadab Khan definitely automatically comes into the team, Imad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed should also be in the team, besides Usama Mir, I think Pakistan will need him.”

Regarding the fast bowlers, he said that if they are fit, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf along with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir should be picked for the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup team announced by Waqar Younis:

Babar Azam (captain), Saeem Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Osama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah , Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf

It may be recalled that Pakistan is in Group A with arch-rivals India and the two teams will face each other in one of the biggest events of the World Cup on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

It should be noted that the T20 World Cup is going to start from 1st June 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group A: Pakistan, India, Ireland, Canada, US

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal