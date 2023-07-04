It was revealed on Monday that tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has made additional modifications to Twitter, limiting the use of TweetDesk to only verified users.

According to the social media firm, users will soon need to be verified in order to access the platform, and the modification will go into effect after 30 days.

Twitter announced it in a tweet that described an updated TweetDeck with new capabilities. If Twitter would charge users for both the new and previous versions of TweetDeck, that fact is not yet evident.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

Twitter did not respond right away to a request for comment.

A financial boost for Twitter, which has struggled to maintain advertising revenue under the control of billionaire Elon Musk, might result from charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organisations to efficiently monitor content.

The change was made shortly after Musk announced that both verified and unverified users will only be able to read a certain number of posts each day “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

His announcement drew a ferocious outcry from Twitter users, and advertising experts said it would hurt the new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who took over the position last month.

Organisations must pay $1,000 per month, whereas individuals must spend $8 per month to authenticate their account.