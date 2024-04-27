Google is adding a feature to Android devices that will help improve smartphone battery life.

This feature will force all apps on Android phones to switch to dark mode.

Note that dark mode is an option that changes the color scheme of an operating system or app to black or dark.

Battery life may or may not improve with dark mode, but it’s better for the eyes because the screen’s brightness reduces eye strain.

According to a report, the beta version of the Android 15 operating system contains a secret setting that will enable dark mode for all apps.

It should be noted that the Android 15 operating system has not been introduced yet, but it will be offered to users in the next few months.

Under this feature, such apps will also switch to dark mode which does not have this support and it will be possible to use full dark mode in Android phones.

This feature can be accessed by going to System and then Developer Options in the settings of phones running Android 15.

Disabling this feature may cause display issues in some apps.

This new feature is designed for users rather than developers, but it still can’t be called ideal.

More details about this are likely to be released at Google’s annual conference scheduled for May.