After devastating floods ravaged the nation, Pakistan made the decision to import onions and tomatoes from nearby producers Iran and Afghanistan due to the rising prices and imminent food crisis.The production of vegetables and other crops has been impacted by the recent torrential rains and flooding.

At a meeting presided over by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, the Ministry of Commerce made the announcement. The minister also examined the country’s supply of tomatoes and onions.To address the nationwide demand for these crops, the session voted to facilitate the import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran.

Participants predicted that there will be a tomato and onion shortage in the nation during the following three months, noting that “current flooding has harmed crops and a shortage and spike in prices is inevitable.””The availability and price stabilisation of these vegetables in the Pakistan will be aided by the import of tomatoes and onions.”

The Ministry of Commerce would collaborate with the FBR and the Ministry of National Food Security, it was decided at the meeting. The session also resolved to request reductions in taxes and charges from the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee for imported tomatoes and onions.

Earlier, Qamar had emphasised the importance of taking quick action to make tomatoes and onions available to consumers and to stabilise the skyrocketing costs of these commodities.