It is against the law for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase whipped cream cans in New York, US.Utility stores have recently been aware of the rule, despite the fact that it was really implemented in November 2021. Nitrous oxide, often known as laughing gas, which is found in canisters, is a danger to teenagers, so the law was passed to safeguard them.

Although nitrous oxide was a permitted chemical for industrial use, misuse can be fatal.The law was passed in New York ,response to worries that youngsters were using these “whippet” cans to get high by breathing nitrous gas.As a result, anyone under the age of 21 is no longer permitted to purchase the dessert topping.

A convenience store will be fined $250 if they sell these cans to a minor.The euphoric effects of nitrous oxide can result in low blood pressure, heart attacks, and even abrupt death. Memory loss and psychosis are long-term repercussions. Teenagers used it to get high since they thought it was a harmless product.