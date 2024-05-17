Is there any logic in collecting PTV tax from electricity bills?

The order is very clear: whether you watch PTV or not, you have to pay PTV tax. The question is : why? I wonder if this is the way the Federal government is taking care of its people.

The previous collection was 7.5 billion. And now when the pandemic has hit the poor countrymen the government is going to grab around 21 billion. Can it be justified on any pretext?

On one hand the government is distributing RS 12000 to 10 million people and on the other hand government is depriving the people of 21 billion. The poor families may or may not receive some pennies from the relief package of the government but they are definitely going to receive the electricity bill with a 300% increase in PTV fee. Again the same question: can it be justified on any pretext?

From 2015 to 2018 , PTV was operating with loss. However it has been claimed by the corporation that in the financial year 2018-19 PTV earned an operational profit of 300 million. Now the question is : when PTV is having an operational profit of 300 million why a tax of 21 billion is being imposed on the people in such a critical condition.

Intriguing is the fact that 6 billion is due to the media houses against advertisements and that has not been paid yet. On the other one TV channel is going to grab 21 billion from the poor people at the time when people are facing the worst ever and the lethal ever pandemic of our national history.

PTV is a national institution and its needs should be met but it must not be illogical and brutal. BOG of PTV must reconsider its decision.

PTV has so far failed to act as a state institution. It only serves the ruling elite and its cronies. Why are the people supposed to pay for the brawls?

PT V like other government institution has literally become a white elephant. Huge infrastructure, heavy staff, and still no progress at all. Blue eyed people are employed against heavy packages and they serve the respective ruling elite. If this is the way PTI has to go , why should a commoner share its burden?