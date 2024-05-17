Summer is becoming dangerous for the people of the entire South Asia, especially for our dear motherland i.e. Pakistan. The number of hottest days in this season is rapidly increasing. There is a heatwave prevailing in most areas of the country.

The temperature in several cities of Pakistan is higher. There are many cities where the temperature is regularly exceeding. The reason behind this is unplanned urbanization. We cannot determine people’s suffering in any area due to the heat simply by temperature only. Most countries of the world have determined certain ways based on scientific information, to protect their population from the heat.

The meteorological department still forecasts the temperature and heatwaves. When the temperature rises to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, there is a feeling of extreme heat. This is because of the extreme heat and humidity. You cannot determine the situation by the wave of heat.

A heatwave is a wave of heat crossing over various regions of the world. This is seen as a heatwave in whichever region it is prevailing. However, alongside that heat, if the humidity in the air is high, then the feeling of heat increases.

In areas where there are extra concrete structures, the daytime sunlight is stored there. Therefore, the stored heat added to the heated air increases the feeling of heat. Moreover, if there are fewer trees people do not find shade to protect themselves from the heat.

Another problem of unplanned urbanization is that infrastructure and buildings in the cities leave no space for airflow, thus increasing the heat suffering. Daytime heat accumulates in the cities mainly due to a lack of vegetation, wetlands, and the construction of buildings without leaving any room for airflow. Adding to that is the daytime heat wave that keeps the air warmer.

Considering the wind direction, we need large buildings constructed on either side of the streets. This can facilitate air movement further. In addition, after the buildings are constructed, plants and trees on the roofs and in the surrounding vicinities lower temperatures.

City Corporation should make a rule that at least 80 percent of the areas of the paths where people walk must have trees so that they can have shade when they walk. By chopping down the trees and carrying out much-unplanned urbanization the cities have become heat islands.

Trees can be planted, but planting a few thousand trees in the city will do no good. Trees must be along all the footpaths of the cities and in 20 percent of the new residential areas. In many cities of the world, rather than planting saplings, they transplant fully-grown trees. Therefore, within such a few years, these trees provide shade and other service. We have to go in that direction.

Sprinkling water on the roads is just a temporary relief. It may seem very appealing, but this is not a solution. Cooling points must be set up at various intervals along the roadsides. Use porous bricks to construct various infrastructures of the city including the roads.

Other than plants and trees all over the city, build small drains all over too. If there is a lot of flooding in the city, because of these small initiatives the water does not stay for long. The water is quickly absorbed by the ground and the groundwater level increases too. As a result, water plays a role in controlling the temperature in the city during the summer.

Roads should be constructed in a planned manner in cities, trees should be planted, parks should be created, and all sorts of initiatives taken up. All this can beautify the cities as well as bring down the temperature.