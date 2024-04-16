ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council has offered Saudi Arabia a joint venture in the national airline PIA and the privatization of airports.

A meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, during which the Saudi delegation met with the Apex Committee, in which Army Chief General Asim Munir was also a special participant.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the Saudi guests while the SIFC Apex Committee also briefed the Saudi delegation on investment projects.

“Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times”, the Prime Minister thanked the Saudi leadership for increasing investment

According to the sources, the Saudi delegation has been offered a joint venture in the privatization of PIA and airports, apart from this, the Saudi delegation has also been offered a joint venture in the privatization of 2 five-star hotels in Islamabad, the land for the hotels belongs to CDA. While the investment will be done by the Saudi government.

According to the sources, it was suggested to the delegation that the Saudi government should build and run the hotel itself, while in the meeting, the delegation was also offered the Matari transmission line and First Women Bank.

The Saudi delegation welcomed the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Addressing the meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Foreign Minister Ishaq Darnay said that there is hope for the best results from the cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, there is a need to transform brotherly relations into a strong partnership.

He said that Pakistan will provide excellent opportunities for investment, Pakistan has reserves of gold, copper and other valuable minerals, the full benefit of the mining sector has not been taken, cooperation in IT and mining sector is for both countries. It is useful.

The foreign minister said that SIFC will ensure that investment in Pakistan is the fastest and investment is in common interest, SIFC will also ensure that foreign investment in Pakistan is facilitated.