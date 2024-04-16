Pakistan’s senior actress Bushra Ansari confirmed the news about her marriage.

Bushra Ansari confirmed her marriage with husband director Iqbal Hussain in a vlog released on her YouTube channel titled ‘Hamiri Musain’ and during this time expressed her thoughts regarding marriage at an older age.

In Vlog, Iqbal Hussain said that we first met during the shooting of the serial ‘Sita Bagri’, which was on air in 2016, at that time we both got divorced and we were both alone. Bushra proposed marriage to Ansari.

Bushra Ansari said that Iqbal Hussain divorced me some time ago and I got divorced after some time but we both did not meet each other till then, I never talked about my divorce to anyone. Because it took me a year and a half to accept the divorce.

The actress further said that I had no intention of getting married in the long run, I celebrated myself for one and a half years for this marriage, then after that I introduced Iqbal Hussain to my family and they all fell in love with him. .

On this occasion, Iqbal Hussain said that he wanted to discourage the negative attitudes prevalent in society related to marrying a woman older than his age.

The couple said that if someone gets divorced or his partner dies, then most of the children get their father married, but the mother also has the same right to live life. There is nothing wrong with starting a new life together.

It should be noted that in 2019, there was news regarding the marriage of Bushra Ansari and Iqbal Hussain, but this news were not confirmed or denied by both personalities.

Bushra Ansari later opened up about her divorce in 2020 and confirmed her second marriage in 2023, but she did not reveal who she was married to at that time.

Bushra Ansari was first married to Iqbal Ansari in 1978, after which they divorced 36 years later, Iqbal Hussain’s first marriage was with actress and host Farah Hussain.