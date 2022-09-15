For the historic seven T20 Internationals between Pakistan and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board has assembled a dynamic commentary team.

The seven matches that will be contested in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 through October 2 will be covered by renowned English pundits David Gower and Mark Butcher as well as cricketing greats from Pakistan Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan, and Urooj Mumtaz.

The series’ pundits will also offer commentary on the pre-and post-match shows that will be hosted by renowned presenter Zainab Abbas.

Beginning on September 20 at National Stadium Karachi, the seven-match T20I series between the Pakistan and England is planned.