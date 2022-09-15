Even though 5G isn’t widely available, tech companies are still testing the next-generation mobile network technologies. Thus, 6G Terahertz (THz) data transmission has been successfully tested by Korean electronics company LG, enabling incredible transfer speeds.

On September 7, LG conducted testing at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany, over a 320-meter distance. According to LG, the transmission—which took place at a frequency range of 155–175 GHz—is a crucial step toward the eventual commercialization of 6G in urban areas.

The business and its partners transmitted the signal using a customized 20 dBm multichannel power amplifier, and they received it using a low noise amplifier to enhance the quality of the incoming signal.

The CTO and EVP of LG Electronics, Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, stated: We are one step closer to achieving 6G speeds of one terabit (TB) per second in both indoor and outdoor urban areas thanks to the success of our most recent demonstration.

There is no place we would rather be than at the forefront of 6G’s development because we anticipate it to be a significant driver of future revenue and innovative user experiences.

In comparison to 5G networks, 6G should theoretically be able to deliver ten times lower latency and 50 times faster data speeds with improved reliability.