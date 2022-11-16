Because of political upheaval in Rawalpindi, the original location for the series opener beginning on December 1, Karachi is being explored as an alternative venue for England’s historic maiden Test in Pakistan.

Next month, Pakistan will host three ICC Test Championship games featuring Ben Stokes’ team. The first and third Tests of the series would likely take place in Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena, according to reports.

Plan “B” is being thought about in light of the PTI’s prolonged march and protests. The scheduled arrival date for England in Islamabad is November 27.The first Test will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi, the second on December 9 in Multan, and the third on December 17 in Karachi.

The schedule has not yet been changed, and a final decision won’t be made until after consultation with all parties in a few days.