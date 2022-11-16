Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf was greeted warmly by his family and friends upon his return to his home in Islamabad.The Men in Green were defeated by England in the multi-nation event final last Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Outside his residence, fans and admirers of the ace pacer danced to the beat of the drum to welcome him. Haris Rauf expressed his gratitude to the supporters in a statement to the media at the time.

He said, “You love us so much, and that’s why we want to do well.”The star player continued, “Alhamdulillah, we are all pleased with the World Cup [performance] and I think the entire Pakistan is pleased with our performance.

Ramiz Raja, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), captain Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah, and others arrived in Lahore earlier in the day.