KARACHI: As per a notification released by the Services General Administration and Coordination Department, the Sindh government on Tuesday declared December 27 as a public holiday in observance of the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary.

The notification reads, “On the occasion of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s shahadat, the Government of Sindh has the pleasure to declare Tuesday, December 27, 2022 (a public holiday) for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh, with the exception of essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency and flood relief duties.

Additionally, the province has proclaimed December 26 to be a public holiday (for Christians only) in honour of the day following Christmas.