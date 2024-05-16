Pakistan red ball coach Jason Gillespie has said that he will join the national team with open eyes and try to leave no room for error.

While giving an interview to the Australian media, Jason Gillespie said that he is ready for the challenge of coaching the Pakistan cricket team, I have spoken to many people regarding coaching in Pakistan. He said that he has spoken to Dave Whitmore, he has coached in many countries, David Whitmore has given a lot of information and good advice, I am also trying to talk to Jeff Lawson at some point.

Jason said that Simon Helmut was with the Pakistan team last year, he gave good advice, told me good things, Simon Helmut told me what he thinks about the players, it’s all very wonderful for me, I open my eyes. Going, won’t make a mistake.

“There have been changes in the support staff over the years but you do as you are told,” he added, “I have spoken to a lot of people in the Pakistan Cricket Board and in Pakistan. My interactions have been great so far.”

Jason Gillespie said that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the selectors want to change the perception of everything, they don’t want frequent changes, they all want to change the perception of frequent changes, they want a continuity in everything.