Actress Mishi Khan slammed the designers for the clothes designed for boys at the awards show.

Recently the famous award show of Pakistan was organized in which the stars of the showbiz industry took part and grabbed the attention with their style.

The awards show showcased three dresses designed by designer Ahmed Manan, one of which was a boy’s dress, and these three dresses also won the ‘Best Dress’ award at the event, but it was a hit with the public as well as Mishi Khan. Don’t bat an eye.

Taking to her social media account, Mishi Khan criticized the designer and said, “I am shocked to see the clothes of the boy. It is a bare dress with a short jacket and a big tent-like pyjama and lipstick on.” What kind of clothes are you designing?

The actress said that you guys let boys be boys or whatever they are, you guys make them stand in front by making weird cartoons in the name of designing.

This video of the actress is becoming quite viral, while the actress also posted her video on the story, on which various comments are going on.