The revelation of Israel’s severe lack of troops on other fronts including Gaza, the war against the Palestinian resistance has created a shortage of soldiers in the Israeli forces.

According to Israeli media, Israeli forces are facing their worst casualties in decades in the war against Palestinian resistance on other fronts, including in Gaza, and are struggling with a severe shortage of troops.

According to media reports, the Israeli government is planning to recruit ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army to deal with the shortage of soldiers.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to include the Haredim Jewish sect in the army, but the people of the ultra-orthodox Jewish Haredim sect refuse to join the Israeli army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to introduce a controversial troop reduction bill, after the Israeli government’s plan has forced conservative Jews to protest.

Conservative Jewish Haredim make up 13 percent of Israel’s population. Members of the Haredim sect receive only religious education. The population of the ultra-conservative Jewish sect Haredim will increase to 20 percent of Israel’s population in the next ten years. They are also against the ban.

It should be noted that every citizen of Israel is required to perform at least two years of military duty, Israeli men and women are usually drafted at the age of 18, followed by 32 months for Israeli men and 24 for women. They perform monthly military duty, but the Israeli haredi population has been refusing to join the army.

The refusal of conservative Jews to join the military is increasing the pressure on middle-class and secular Israeli Jews to serve in the defense.