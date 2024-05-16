Google is introducing new security features for Android devices that will prevent thieves from selling your phone or accessing your data.

On the occasion of Google’s annual developer conference, a few new features were announced to protect Android devices.

These features will protect both devices and data.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will be used for these features, among which the feature called Thief Detection Lock is more important.

This feature uses AI technology to determine when someone is snatching the phone from your hand and running away.

If this feature senses that the phone is stolen, it automatically locks the device and makes it impossible to access all the data inside it.

Another feature is offline device lock.

This feature will lock the device’s screen when it is kept away from the Internet for a long time or after multiple failed attempts to log in to the device.

If your phone is already unlocked, you will be able to lock the screen of the device through remote lock.

It will be possible to do this from any device, it will just need to pass a security challenge, meaning there will be no need to remember the Google account password.

Google is also developing tools that will prevent thieves from stealing Android phones.

For example, if an Android device is reset to factory settings, a thief would need to enter your device or Google account details to get it working again.

If he does not, then the phone will not be able to be used.

This means that it will be almost impossible to sell the phone after blowing the data.

Likewise, disabling the Find My Device setting will now require a PIN or biometric method.

The purpose of this change is to prevent a thief from trying to hide the phone’s location.

Google is also introducing a feature called Private Space for Android devices.

This feature will hide a specific area inside the phone and access it with a PIN code that is different from the phone’s main PIN code.

This private space can be used to protect apps with sensitive data so that thieves cannot access them.

A new enhanced authentication is also being introduced for Android devices that will have to be enabled manually.

Under this setting, access to Google Account or important device settings in a new location will only be possible through biometric methods.

This new feature is similar to Apple’s Stolen Device Protection.

This feature of iPhones requires biometric procedures to be used when changing certain settings of the phone in a new location.

According to Google, factory reset protection and private space features will be available in the Android 15 operating system while other features will be available in phones running on Android 10 or later operating systems.