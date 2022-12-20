ISLAMABAD: The federal government unveiled its energy-saving plan on Tuesday, which stipulates that all markets and restaurants must close at 8 p.m.

The wedding halls will close at 10 p.m., according to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who spoke at a press conference following the cabinet meeting. He added that the restaurants hours might be pushed back by about an hour.

The minister claimed that sending 20% of the workforce to work remotely on a rotating basis would save Rs56 billion. The minister also mentioned that the federal government had suggested alternately turning on and off street lights to save about Rs4 billion.

“The government is also replacing gas-powered bicycles by introducing e-bikes. The government is negotiating with the businesses to replace the current bikes and phase out the petrol-powered bikes “Asif said.

As per the minister, the government is contacting all four provinces to let them know about the policy and get their support. He claimed that it will be launched with consensus and that it is a national programme.

After consultations with the other provinces, Asif added, this plan will be finalised on Thursday. As per Asif, the nation cannot sustain the standard of living as it is due to the dire economic situation.

If we want to live within our means, we must alter our habits, the defence minister said. Asif claimed that conserving energy from various sources could result in savings of billions of rupees.