LAHORE: Since last night, Punjab has experienced sporadic rain in a number of its towns, including Lahore. Light rain is falling in Lahore’s Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, and neighbouring regions.

While it has been raining since late last night in Kahna, Gajju Mata, Nishtar Colony, and nearby areas like Gulberg, Ichhra, and Wahdat Road. On the other hand, more rain is expected over the course of the next 24 hours, according to weather experts. The weather in the province, including Lahore, will stay cloudy today and tomorrow, with a chance of rain, strong winds, and thunder.

Since last night, western breezes have been blowing in, which has made it colder. Meanwhile, Okara, Renala Khurd, and Hujra Shah Moqim in Punjab experienced rain and rumbling.

PDMA has sent out an alert to the relevant institutions due to the heavy rains, warning of the possibility of serious crop damage, particularly to wheat, from strong winds and hail.

The electricity supply was cut off as soon as it started to rain in various locations, and low-lying areas were also flooded as a result of the heavy rain.

On the other side, sporadic rain and black clouds are still present throughout much of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today after starting yesterday.

The majority of the country, excluding Chitral, Buner, Swat, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, is expected to experience rain with strong winds and thundershowers, according to the weather department.

In some areas of the province, heavy rain and hailstorms have also been forecast. As of now, 3 mm of rain have been reported in Peshawar, 11 mm in Buner, 10 mm in Timergara, 6 mm in KalaChitral, and 1 mm in Kalam.

Sporadic rain is still falling in different Peshawar districts, and there’s a chance of wind gusts, thunder, and hailstorms in most locations.