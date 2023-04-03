The revised spring break timetable is good news for students attending schools and colleges in the federal capital, who will get an extra day off this Eid.

The spring vacation has been rescheduled for all of the public universities and colleges that the Federal Directorate of Education oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

All schools and colleges in Islamabad will be closed from April 17 through April 20 in observance of spring break, according to an official statement made in this regard.

It is essential to note that Eid is anticipated to fall on April 22 or 23, which means that students will have additional vacation time because the administration may decide to combine spring break with Eid holidays.

Students and instructors alike applauded the choice because it would benefit them to have spring break immediately before the Eid holidays.

After a demanding academic term, Federal Government College Teachers Association President Dr. Rahima Rehman stated that both students and teachers required some downtime to unwind.

The new spring break schedule, according to the official, will give teachers a chance to celebrate Eid with their loved ones in their home cities and keep a good balance between work and home.She added that a break at the conclusion of a semester gave teachers time to consider their methods and make plans for the subsequent semester so they could assess student progress, assess the success of their teaching methods, and modify their lesson plans and curriculum.