H.E. Ms. Ina Lepel, German Ambassador to Pakistan, along with Mr. Arno Kirchof, Dy. Head of Mission and Ms. Janine Rohwer, Economic Counselor called on Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, at the Ministry of Finance to discuss further strengthening bilateral ties and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Germany. Minister of State Bilal Kayani said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is commited to transforming the macroeconomic stability that has been achieved into sustainable, inclusive and export-led economic growth. Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani further added that progress has been made on the upgradation of the ML-1 and ML-3 railway tracks at Pakistan Railways.

Ms. Lapel welcomed the growing bilateral cooperation. The Minister of State and the German Ambassador reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close contact to further enhance ties between the Germany and Pakistan.