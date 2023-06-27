KARACHI: Pre-monsoon rains and dust storms are forecast to persist in various parts of the nation through June 30, according to the Met Office.

Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are all predicted to see rain today (June 27), according to a new alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

It said rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on 27th/28th June, it said.

On June 27, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore’s low-lying districts may see urban flooding, according to a Met Office warning. Landslides may also occur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hilly and vulnerable areas, including Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. In the hill torrents of D G Khan and surrounding areas in north-east Balochistan, heavy rain may result in flash floods.

The start of the monsoon season brought record-breaking torrential rains to Punjab’s capital city the day before.

Lakshmi Chowk saw extraordinary rainfall of 256 mm, followed by the airport with 255 mm.