ISLAMABAD: In order to boost the nation’s aviation, the government chose to outsource three of the country’s largest airports, a move that many other countries around the world have done.

In spite of months of uncertainty, the outsourcing craze has been going on since last year.

In a recent move, the government changed its mind about outsourcing airports, and only Islamabad International Airport would now be given to a foreign company.

All the participants, including the steering committee members, were perplexed by the obvious lack of a road map, and the transaction adviser was unsure whether the outsourcing was intended for all major airports.

Financial details pertaining to advice services are kept secret and cause additional problems.

In the midst of the chaotic planning, the government chose to contract out the management of Islamabad’s airport to a foreign company, while the decision on the remaining airports will be made later.

In this regard, a public release stated that IFC made a presentation to the committee that made choices regarding the future roadmap for going forward with the outsourcing of the first airport in order to improve service delivery and comply with best international practises.

Early this year, IFC and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority signed a service agreement, and the firm was provided payment terms.