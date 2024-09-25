World Maritime Day, a significant reminder of maritime safety, security and environmental conservation is marked annually, urging nations to work together for sustainable maritime practices. This year, IMO has selected ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First’ as the theme for World Maritime Day, which is observed on the last Thursday of September each year. This theme reflects IMO’s work in the aforesaid areas and its drive towards ensuring regulatory development processes are integrated with the fast paced technological changes and innovation. This year is also significant as it marks the 50 years since the adoption of 1974 SOLAS Convention, which is the key IMO treaty regulating maritime safety.

Since shipping transports about 90% of global trade by volume; it also obligates safe, secure and efficient international shipping industry for future sustainable green economic growth. It is therefore, evident that improving the safety of ships and reducing their Green House Gas (GHG) emissions must go hand in hand. Both are critical to achieving a sustainable and efficient maritime industry. This year’s theme is also closely linked to UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aligned with several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To achieve them, we need to keep pace with the digitalization and automation that are revolutionizing the shipping industry. This calls for introduction of newer technologies for enhancing safety, security and efficiency, optimizing performance, reducing environmental impact and ensuring sustainability. These measures can greatly help in improving overall efficacy and competitiveness of the shipping industry, making it possible to design, construct and operate ships more efficiently, handle more cargo, reduce costs and enhance customer satisfaction.

The thrust on ‘safety’ in this year’s theme has been an integral component of Pakistan Navy operations and processes, next only to their efficient conduct, which is continuously reviewed to address any gaps that may arise. Pakistan Navy has instituted exacting measures to ensure ‘safety first’ principle, onboard as well as ashore. Our efforts towards maritime safety bear testimony to our unwavering commitment and emphasis on implementation of SOPs, in their true letter and spirit.

On this World Maritime Day, as we take stock of our shared maritime achievements, let us also look forward with determination and resolve to align our national objectives with the ongoing global shift towards sustainable and green marine practices. I urge all the stakeholders to embrace these evolving trends and reiterate Pakistan Navy’s commitment in ensuring maritime safety and upholding environmental mandates.

Let us recommit to the principle of maritime safety and reaffirm our solemn pledge that in pursuing, ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First’, we shall spare no effort, neither in spirit nor in action. I look forward to a profound and cumulative response by all stakeholders.