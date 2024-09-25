What will the Constitutional Court lawyers write next to their name, Ali Azad State

The suggestions of all parties are being included in consultation for constitutional amendments, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

ISLAMABAD:Law expert Faisal Chaudhry’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

We believe that the amendments are being brought for the sake of bureaucracy instead of the independence of the judiciary, Faisal Chaudhry

If the High Court’s powers are revoked, lawyers will raise their voices,

Who will decide the details of the constitutional court being formed?

The government should first improve the governance system then come to the judiciary, Faisal

It is better if the matter of judiciary is left to lawyers and bar council,

President Islamabad High Court Bar State Ali Azad’s program talk in Sachi Baat

Many amendments will also have to be made for the establishment of the Constitutional Court, Ali Azad State

Apart from these constitutional amendments, everything is fine and rivers of milk are flowing, independent state

Why do you want to destroy everything by bringing controversial amendments in a unified constitution, independent state

Indeed parliamentarians make legislation but that right has been given to them by the people,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed is credited with giving the unanimous constitution of 1973, Ali Azad State

First of all, they have brought 58 amendments in the constitution, why is there such a hurry?,

Member of the National Assembly PPP leader Mirza Akhtiar Baig’s conversation in the Sachi Baat program

We respect all the judges, these amendments should be taken in the context of reforms, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

All parties and the opposition have also been taken on board for constitutional amendments, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked for time to consult for constitutional amendment

Constitutional amendments are not a new thing, amendments are made all over the world as per time, authority bag

The approval of the loan agreement from the IMF will be announced soon

We are unhappy that the country should be further burdened by taking more loans from the IMF, independent state

What does the PPP want to achieve by taking all Bhutto’s ideas to the river, Ali Azad state

If the country has to be run by borrowing, then what can be delivered for this country, Ali Azad State