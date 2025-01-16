The Punjab government has taken a major step to promote business activities in the province by launching CM Punjab Asan Business Finance and Asan Business Card schemes.

According to the report, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially inaugurated both the schemes.

Under the Asan Business Finance Scheme, interest-free loans ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 30 million will be provided, repayment will also be in the easiest installments, loans ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1 million will be provided through Asan Business Card.

Those who wish to benefit from these schemes can apply online today, more information about the schemes can be obtained through helpline 1786.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has launched revolutionary schemes to promote small and medium-sized businesses in the province, these schemes have the potential to change the destiny of Punjab and Pakistan.

He said that the economy runs on small and medium-sized businesses, CM Punjab Easy Business Finance and Easy Business Card are the first and unique schemes of the Punjab government, earlier it was not easy to start a business, we have made business easier through these schemes.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that land will also be provided at very concessional rates to start small businesses, it is the first program in the history of the province under which a loan of up to Rs 3 crore is being given 100% interest-free, there is no need to immediately get any NOC, license and map passed to get the loan.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that get a loan today and start your business tomorrow, these interest-free loans will be given through the Bank of Punjab, to increase the country’s exports, more incentives will be given for setting up industries in export processing zones, solar systems worth up to Rs 5 million will also be given free to those setting up industries in export processing zones.

He said that through these schemes, a new path will be set for SMEs whose destination is a prosperous Punjab. Young entrepreneurs will be able to play their role in economic development by expanding their businesses by taking advantage of these schemes. These interest-free loan schemes of the government will give a new dimension to economic development.

Maryam Nawaz said that before the Pakistan Muslim League (N) came to power, the country’s economy was sinking. There was talk of Pakistan defaulting everywhere. Pakistan came out of these dangers with the hard work of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the growth rate was around 5.7.

She said that load shedding and terrorism had almost ended, the country was economically stable. Unfortunately, during the last 4 years of his rule, the country faced disaster.

The inflation rate reached 38 percent, the dollar increased from Rs. 104 to Rs. 350.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the national economy has been stabilized, economic indicators are improving, remittances and foreign exchange reserves are increasing, the stock market has crossed 118,000 points, we have to convey the fruits of these measures to the people through collective efforts.

He said that developed countries have embarked on the journey of development only by accelerating the process of industrialization, we also have to accelerate the process of industrialization, Punjab is rich in mineral wealth, unfortunately, the treasures hidden in the earth are not being fully exploited.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further said that the Punjab government is taking steps to utilize mineral wealth, everyone should play their role in accelerating the process of industrialization in Punjab.