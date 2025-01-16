Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has said that Ali Amin Gandapur has been assigned the duty to divide the opposition, he is sitting on TV and making false accusations.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, while reacting to the statements of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been living a self-imposed hiding place by sitting in the cantonment, Ali Amin Gandapur is making false accusations on TV.

Aslam Ghauri said that Ali Amin Gandapur has been assigned the duty to divide the opposition, he said that the deception is not with Maulana Fazlur Rehman but with Imran Khan.

He said that pawns like Ali Amin Gandapur are being used to divide the opposition, Ali Amin regularly apologizes to the establishment in a closed room and comes out and starts making accusations.

The JUI spokesperson criticized the Chief Minister of KP and said that the person who left the workers alone in D Chowk and ran away was talking like this. He said that the market for corruption and looting is hot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.