Two children died on Saturday in the Mardan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the roof of their home collapsed owing to heavy rain.

In the Shergarh region of Mardan, the incident took place. Injury results from the occurrence for the children’s parents.

The rescue 1122 ambulance, medical, and emergency personnel arrived to the scene after learning of the situation. After providing first aid, the Rescue 1122 medical crew transported the injured to THQ hospital.