MUZAFFARGARH: A stampede at a flour distribution site in the Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh claimed the life of an elderly woman.

According to the police, the local government put up a flour distribution facility at a banquet hall, but when the gate was opened to start the procedure, a stampede-like situation developed. A 60-year-old woman fell, was taken to the hospital, and later passed away.

Zaheer Abbas Jaffery, a deputy commissioner, took notice of the occurrence and requested an investigation. According to him, mismanaged offenders would face punishment according on the findings of the investigation.

A 66-year-old man lost his life in a similar situation in Bhakkar while attempting to collect a sack of flour.Elahi Bakhsh reportedly arrived at a union council office about 6 am and passed out while waiting in line.

After noticing, the deputy commissioner requested an investigation to determine who was at fault.