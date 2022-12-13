MULTAN: Pakistani Captain Babar Azam claimed that the team’s inability to produce a noteworthy performance in the fast bowling attack was directly related to the primary fast bowlers’ injuries before to the test series against England.

At a news conference held following the second test match on Monday at Multan Cricket Stadium, Babar Azam stated that although the team came close to winning in Rawalpindi, they were unable to complete the game well in order to get the desired outcomes.

He added that the young players also performed well and that every game was giving them more experience. He suggested that the team’s loss might also have been caused by the absence of senior and experienced players.

Babar claimed that Saud Shakeel’s out was the pivotal decision, but players were required to respect the umpires’ judgement regardless of whether it was favourable or not. After Saud and Nawaz were dismissed, he claimed that the tail was left to face England’s pace bowlers, but Abrar and Salman continued to put pressure on the visiting team.

I accept responsibility for the loss, Babar stated, adding that we are working to correct our errors in the forthcoming events. He declared that the team would go into the test in Karachi with the best lineup and an optimistic outlook.

When asked about the pitch conditions, he responded that they varied by country and that players had to adapt to each circumstance. He claimed that the surface provides only a little assistance, but Multan’s surface was fine because Pakistani batters were typically softly dismissed in Multan.

He claimed that England had a potent bowling assault and that their bowlers performed admirably for their squad.