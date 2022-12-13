ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan will touch down in Pakistan for a two-day official visit.

The two sides will discuss enhancing their bilateral cooperation in a number of areas during the visit, and several bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding are anticipated to be signed.

The visit is anticipated to provide a fresh push to the two nations’ expanding geo-economic partnership and their growing collaboration in a variety of industries.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office, said in a statement that Pakistan and Tajikistan are friendly nations united by deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties.

She claimed that mutual respect and uncommon cordiality characterise these connections and that the two nations have similar views on a variety of regional and global issues.