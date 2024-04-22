The Israeli army has confirmed that the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah shot down a Zionist drone.

The Israeli army says that an Israeli drone was targeted by a surface-to-air missile launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the Israeli army, after its drone was targeted in Lebanon, the Israeli Air Force also attacked a missile launch site in Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone some time ago.

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military installations with guided missiles, 14 Israeli soldiers injured

It should be remembered that since the Israeli attack on Gaza on October 7, clashes between the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been ongoing near the Lebanese border. Both sides have attacked each other several times.