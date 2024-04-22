The Punjab Government has given approval to provide one KV solar system to 50 thousand households.

During a meeting in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered to installation 1KV solar system in various houses and evaluated the utility.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz directed to start of the pilot project immediately.

Maryam Nawaz said that protected consumers who consume up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible, two solar plates, batteries, inverter, and wires will be given in one KV system.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that it will be able to run fans, lights small motors, etc. while the battery will provide a backup of up to 16 hours.

He said that the scope of solar systems for domestic consumers will be expanded gradually.