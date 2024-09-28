ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court approved one month leave of Justice Babar Sattar. notification was issued by Additional Registrar Ijaz Ahmed. According to the notification, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq approved the leave of Justice Babar Sattar from September 30 to October 29, during which the cause list of his court was also cancelled. The notification further clarified that during the two-month summer vacation, Justice Babar Sattar took only one month off while he continued to preside over cases for the rest of the month.