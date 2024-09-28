By :Monitoring disk

A wave of airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs early Saturday as Israel stepped up attacks on Hezbollah, following a major attack on Hezbollah’s command center that reportedly targeted leader Hassan Nasrallah. was made Leaving their homes in the southern suburbs, thousands of Lebanese gathered in squares, parks and sidewalks in Beirut and the seaside areas. said, a man in his 30s. After the Israeli evacuation order, he gave only his first name, referring to the suburb. Nearby, in Beirut’s Martyrs Square, newly displaced people spread mats on the ground to try to sleep.